Clinic made mistake by parting ways with Dr. Haganman: Letter

A relationship between a doctor and his patient is not something that just happens. It takes time to get to know him and build that trust that you need. That is what Dave and I had with Dr. Haganman. He had the answers that we needed when health issues came up for us. When Dave got his diagnosis of cancer Dr. Haganman called Iowa City and because of his persistence, got him in immediately instead of having to wait for a month like they wanted. The nurse in Iowa City told Dave Dr. Haganman wouldn’t quit until he got that immediate care. So in doing that, he actually saved his life, because a month later would have been too late.

So when we heard that because of a difference of opinion it was decided he would no longer be at the clinic we were shocked. I can’t imagine that there wasn’t a better way to solve the problem.

Did you even consider the extra stress during these already troubling times this would cause his patients? I can tell you there are many of us out here that besides being sad, we are mad at this poor decision that has been made. Our hope is that he stays close enough to be able to continue as his patients. I don’t want to just be assigned another doctor and have to start all over. We believe you have made a terrible mistake that you will come to regret. What could you possibly have been thinking?

Dave & Dorothy Randall, Osage

