Climate change and its consequences are obvious and worsening: Letter

I ran early last Sunday morning. It was a beautiful day and I found myself repeating the verse from Psalms 118: “This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.” Then I wondered if West Coast residents, living in the hellish conditions we see on TV, could say this. Or the people on the Gulf and Atlantic coasts who have been hit by increasingly frequent and severe tropical storms.

Climate change and its consequences are obvious and are worsening. The impact in Iowa has so far been limited to warming winters and wetter springs. Climate scientists predict that shortly we will also see hotter and drier summers, with significant effects on farming.

We humans are causing climate change, mainly by burning enormous amounts of fossil fuels. We can change this. We must do this together. Doing so will require committed political leadership at all levels, but particularly by the president. Before you vote, please learn what the candidates plan to do about climate change.

Bruce Trimble, Mason City

