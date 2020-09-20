 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Climate change and its consequences are obvious and worsening: Letter
1 comment
alert

Climate change and its consequences are obvious and worsening: Letter

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
lte logo

I ran early last Sunday morning. It was a beautiful day and I found myself repeating the verse from Psalms 118: “This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.” Then I wondered if West Coast residents, living in the hellish conditions we see on TV, could say this. Or the people on the Gulf and Atlantic coasts who have been hit by increasingly frequent and severe tropical storms.

Climate change and its consequences are obvious and are worsening. The impact in Iowa has so far been limited to warming winters and wetter springs. Climate scientists predict that shortly we will also see hotter and drier summers, with significant effects on farming.

We humans are causing climate change, mainly by burning enormous amounts of fossil fuels. We can change this. We must do this together. Doing so will require committed political leadership at all levels, but particularly by the president. Before you vote, please learn what the candidates plan to do about climate change.

Bruce Trimble, Mason City

1 comment
0
0
0
0
1

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reporting the news: Letter
Letters

Reporting the news: Letter

  • Updated

Was very interesting to read the Sept. 2 guest column by former Globe editor Mr. Buttweiler. He started out by setting the stage to make us be…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News