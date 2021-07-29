Clear Lake deserves more attentive leaders: Letter

A few weeks ago, I posted a comment on the Clear Lake Community Facebook page about the condition of the Clear Lake seawall that generated more than 200 reactions from citizens with offers to help, including financial contributions. From this, a small group joined me in meeting with the (new) Clear Lake Parks Director and then attending the July board meeting.
If you haven't seen the destruction that has been occurring, I encourage you to stop and take a look. This is an 85-year-old MONUMENT the city is fortunate to own. It was built in 1936 under President Roosevelt's Works Progress Administration program and I have met numerous citizens in our community who value it and are passionate about preserving it.
Eight Clear Lake citizens attended the July Parks & Recreation Board meeting and none of us were expecting the negative, disrespectful reception we received. In my eight years of city government, we welcomed public input and assistance in projects. After all, these citizens pay city salaries.
The mission of the group was to share with the Parks Board (2 of 5 members present) and its new director, information about the many ways the Iowa Historical Society is willing to work with Clear Lake to reach this goal. These trained professionals, including archaeologists, make field visits to historical sites throughout Iowa without charge and provide an analysis on multiple topics: how to register a monument on the National Historical Register; how to restore historic monuments while maintaining their integrity; and assisting cities in securing both state and federal grants.
It is not the role of a city employee to reject these resources, but rather the mayor and all council members to research and consider them.
Clear Lake is a beautiful city and deserves visionary public leaders. I am asking friends and neighbors to look at the board vacancies and consider serving. There is currently a vacancy on the Parks Board; you simply submit your application at City Hall for consideration. We must save our seawall.
Betty Soukup, Clear Lake