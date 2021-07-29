Clear Lake deserves more attentive leaders: Letter

A few weeks ago, I posted a comment on the Clear Lake Community Facebook page about the condition of the Clear Lake seawall that generated more than 200 reactions from citizens with offers to help, including financial contributions. From this, a small group joined me in meeting with the (new) Clear Lake Parks Director and then attending the July board meeting.

If you haven't seen the destruction that has been occurring, I encourage you to stop and take a look. This is an 85-year-old MONUMENT the city is fortunate to own. It was built in 1936 under President Roosevelt's Works Progress Administration program and I have met numerous citizens in our community who value it and are passionate about preserving it.

Eight Clear Lake citizens attended the July Parks & Recreation Board meeting and none of us were expecting the negative, disrespectful reception we received. In my eight years of city government, we welcomed public input and assistance in projects. After all, these citizens pay city salaries.