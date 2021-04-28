Bottle deposit bill is unfair: Letter

In the April 4 paper, if you read what changes our Legislature in Des Moines is working on, one is for grocery stores to opt out of taking cans and bottles back.

We all pay 5 cents deposit and can’t get that back. That’s robbery.

Only Hy-Vee has a redemption center. I applaud them.

What about all the millions of water bottles that are landing in ditches and landfills, there’s no deposit on them.

So stop the deposit on soda and beer.

Someone is making us pay the deposit and making money on all our deposits.

Minnesota doesn’t have it, what’s wrong with Iowa?

Kay Bessman, Mason City

