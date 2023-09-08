Summit's playing

same old game

Lee Blank’s article is full of the same old Summit PR. We know from experience: many landowners are actually not in favor of the project, but signed out of pressure, fear, intimidation, coercion. Some signed simply for the money, to pay college tuitions, nursing home expenses, pay off the mortgage.

Storage: North Dakota denied route permit, and a county this past week denied a storage area location.

Ethanol: Figures showing potential loss if no pipeline came from a study that was purchased by Iowa Renewable Fuels Assn. The authors of that study included a disclaimer that all figures may not be accurate. Additionally, in spite of a judge’s ruling, Summit has failed to bring forth proof of the supposed financial benefits to ethanol plants and farmers.

Safety: Currently, there are only minimal regs in place for liquid and/or supercritical CO2. That’s what the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration is now working on, as a result of the rupture and human damage at Satartia, Mississippi, in 2020. Their investigation into that “incident” is prompting major safety reg changes. Also, in spite of a judge’s ruling, Summit has failed to produce plume and dispersion modeling.

Blank also fails to mention the huge carbon footprint this project will create, the gigantic electrical demand for compression, valves, and operation, or the millions of gallons of water that Summit is seeking to use annually. Nor does he mention the billions of tax dollars that Summit – a private company, not a utility – will “earn” for its already-wealthy (some foreign) investors. This project is not what the Summit PR would like us all to believe. A recent poll showed that 78% of Iowans, across all demographics, are against this project.

Kathy Carter