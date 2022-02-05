Blame the Fed for the state of inflation: LETTER

There has been a good deal of commentary going around about the rebound in the inflation rate. Let's take a look at the dictionary definition of inflation. "A general increase in prices and fall in the purchasing value of money."

So there has been lots of blame going around as to who is responsible for the current high inflation. There truly is only one institution responsible, the US Federal Reserve. The Fed, created by an idea by J.P. Morgan, a banker, along with several other bankers to control the country's money supply.

Problem is that money supply is out of control and has been for a long time. In just the last two years the Fed has created well over $5 trillion out of thin air, and flooded the banks with liquidity where then it is loaned out. That dwarf's the previous 11-year period, as the money supply increased about $4 trillion, from that last banking problem in 2008. What did they think would happen to the inflation rate with this reckless jump in the money supply? Especially in such a short period of time.

Since 1913, the year the Fed was created, the value of the dollar has dropped over 96% with the blame squarely on the Fed.

One thing for sure it isn't a question of IF this ends badly but WHEN. The stakes are high.

Jeff Secora, Mason City

