 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Biden prefers illegal immigrants to average Americans: Letter

Immigration asylum

In this July 17, 2019, file photo, a United States Customs and Border Protection Officer checks the documents of migrants before being taken to apply for asylum in the United States, on International Bridge 1 in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. 

 Jaci Smith

Since Biden’s inauguration, his administration has allowed almost 1.5 million illegal immigrants to enter our country across our southern border. No COVID-19 vaccination is required. 

The White House has now made it possible for foreign travelers to come to our country, but they must be vaccinated. Why?

They are now going to discharge Americans serving in the military and take away their pensions if they aren’t vaccinated. Biden has also announced that any company with 100 or more employees must have their employees vaccinated or face fines and penalties. All federal government employees must be vaccinated as well.

All over our country the ability of hardworking Americans to make a living and support their families is threatened because of vaccine mandates. Meanwhile, illegal immigrants with no vetting and no medical evaluations flood into our country with the Biden administration approval.

Is it obvious who Biden has atop his priority list. It isn’t the average American taxpayer.

Pat Ropella, Mason City

5 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Proud to be a Mohawk: Letter

Proud to be a Mohawk: Letter

I am a Mason City graduate, a proud Mohawk. I am always proud to say it. I never grew into being a Knight when my children went to Newman.

We need vaccine mandates: Letter

We need vaccine mandates: Letter

To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated (including a possible third dose)--unless exe…

Grassley needs to go: Letter

Grassley needs to go: Letter

I hope all Iowans will take a hard look at Sen. Chuck Grassley and what he has not done for the average Iowan. Just vote no.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News