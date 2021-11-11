Biden prefers illegal immigrants to average Americans: Letter

Since Biden’s inauguration, his administration has allowed almost 1.5 million illegal immigrants to enter our country across our southern border. No COVID-19 vaccination is required.

The White House has now made it possible for foreign travelers to come to our country, but they must be vaccinated. Why?

They are now going to discharge Americans serving in the military and take away their pensions if they aren’t vaccinated. Biden has also announced that any company with 100 or more employees must have their employees vaccinated or face fines and penalties. All federal government employees must be vaccinated as well.

All over our country the ability of hardworking Americans to make a living and support their families is threatened because of vaccine mandates. Meanwhile, illegal immigrants with no vetting and no medical evaluations flood into our country with the Biden administration approval.

Is it obvious who Biden has atop his priority list. It isn’t the average American taxpayer.

Pat Ropella, Mason City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.