Biden needs to pull an FDR: Letter
Biden

President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak about prescription drug prices and his "Build Back Better" agenda from the East Room of the White House on Thursday in Washington.

 EVAN VUCCI, ASSOCIATED PRESS

We have a political bully tactic problem in this country. It's Republicans. Bullies are cowards. If you smack a bully in the face, he or she will run.

Democrats need to get a spine and fight back. Nancy Pelosi seems to be the most democratic official who is fighting back.

Bipartisanship is bunk. We need to get these bills passed and stop letting Republicans put off the passing of them.

Republicans say they are the serious party but they have no agenda except stopping voting and stopping passing of bills, and let's not tax big corporations.

We need to get rid of the Trump occult before the country becomes a country run by a ruler and another Russian rule.

Karen Weber, Charles City

