Biden has been an exciting surprise: Letter

Biden has been a very exciting surprise. Like many, I had my concerns with the age issue, but mentally and physically he is much younger than Trump. His plans are aggressive, exciting, and will pay for themselves with millions of jobs while saving our planet.

They do NOT include a border wall that Trump promised and hardly got started, and Mexico did NOT pay for any of it. Trump was using money repurposed and reallocated from our military. Immigration reform needs to be done right, not just shut off.

Biden has done more on the pandemic than Trump did in a year. Trump tried to ignore, cover up and lie to downplay what was coming while ridiculing the experts.

We need to make up for lost time on climate change, the economy, ally relationships, continue to take the fight to COVID, and give Russia the middle finger. We must convince the GOP that they must clean up their own ranks and help bring us together by spurning Trump's incompetence and lies to divide us for his own benefit.

We must trust ourselves and each other. I know "God works in strange ways," but Trump has never been a Christian until he ran for president.