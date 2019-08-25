Re: Rep. King's statement about rapes and incest helped sustain the human population.
Get religion out of law and politics. This drive to outlaw abortion, birth control and doctor-assisted humane ending for the old, ill and suffering is coming from the radical religious extremists (RREs) who are so far in bondage with their own archaic and oppressive laws and standards, and are jealous of anyone that exercises "free choice" in personal and private bodily affairs, that they want everyone else in bondage with them.
All throughout history, RREs have forced their standards into law and onto everyone else. They're not satisfied with just running their own private bodily affairs, but want to rule everyone else, too. The free choice people are only on the defensive. They're not trying to rule over the RREs. The RREs are the defensive ones.
When the RREs set the speed limits back to 55 mph with strict enforcement, set speed and red light cameras on every road, and stop the police from shooting non-dangerous, non-attacking citizens who are just standing there or carrying a telephone or billfold, or in a surrender mode, only then will I believe they truly care about the sanctity of life. The RREs and pro-life lawmakers are silent on these issues, or they want even more speed and death on the roads. These inconsistencies have made me dump religion. I can see how phoney they are.
Herman Lenz, Sumner
