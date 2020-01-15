Beware of Medicare for all: Letter

Anyone on Medicare beware of Medicare for all.

I am a retired senior and on Medicare plus a supplement insurance.

Every year Medicare goes up and each year there are changes not always good for those of us who are Medicare.

If a doctor orders a test, X-rays or a treatment of some kind, always ask if it's covered by Medicare. If not, your second supplement insurance won't pay, either.

It's all about insurance and money.

I'm going to through a situation right now and have talked about it to my doctor.

I've been told Medicare is not paying hospitals fast enough to keep up with hospitals cost.

A lot of rehabilitation is done now at a nursing home.

This to me is not fair to the patient when we are paying two insurance companies for our care. Any rehab in a nursing home is not the same being in a hospital for rehab.

So again this is government (Medicare) and to me, it seems they are telling us what they do for care, whether we like it or not.

Also doctors' hands are tied to what they can do for you.