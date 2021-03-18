Be a better educated steward of earth: Letter

Every day I get older and I believe wiser. Instead of watching sports or reality television, I watch science and history. I make every attempt to educate myself on as many issues as I can. I have a deep concern for our planet, mankind and all the valuable species who call it home. Unfortunately, we are not doing a good enough job in keeping our home in good repair. The atmosphere keeps us safe inside and out. The ecosystems, which there are many of, temperate forest, tropical rain forests, deserts, grasslands, the taiga, the chaparral and the grasslands, tundra, freshwater and marine. I believe there are many more, as I watched a PBS program entitled the “Driftless Area” which entails parts of Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois. Each is paramount to our survival. This PBS program was worth watching.

In the coming years there will be more people around the world being displaced, homeless and hungry, more than any other time in the history of the world. Due to climate, more pandemics are lurking. The pandemic has seen potatoes, apples and other food products rotting on the ground. We needed a plan to get this food into the hands of those who need it. The reason for this was schools and restaurants had closed due the pandemic, therefore no outlet for their produce. This should never have happened. I would encourage you to watch the PBS three-part program “The Age of Nature,” which explains this in detail.