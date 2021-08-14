Ask your doctor about the vaccination: Letter

A little knowledge is dangerous, you need the full story. Go to your doctor and find out why you need to be vaccinated to help you in fighting COVID-19. There is a real bad one out there right now. Just ask your doctor. Be a good neighbor.
Erma Petersen, Mason City
