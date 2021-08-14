 Skip to main content
Ask your doctor about the vaccination: Letter
Virus Outbreak-Vaccines

Dr. Yomaris Pena extracts the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine out of a vial Jan. 15 at a vaccination site at the Corsi Houses in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York. U.S. health regulators on Thursday authorized extra doses of the COVID-19 vaccines in people with weakened immune systems to better protect them from the virus.

 Mary Altaffer, Associated Press

A little knowledge is dangerous, you need the full story. Go to your doctor and find out why you need to be vaccinated to help you in fighting COVID-19. There is a real bad one out there right now. Just ask your doctor. Be a good neighbor.

Erma Petersen, Mason City

