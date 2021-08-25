Ashli Babbitt was lied to: Letter

The exoneration of the U.S. Capitol police officer involved in the death of Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6 insurrection proves once again that the only person responsible for her death is Ashli Babbitt herself. She was deceived, cheated and lied to by an evil man, and in so doing reaped the bitter fruits of the choices she made.
Kevin Young, Sheffield
