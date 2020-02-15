Apology warranted for sports headline: Letter
I am very disgusted by your humiliating comment about the Northwood Kensett Girls Basketball team. You should be ashamed of yourself for printing such disrespect for these young ladies. They practice hard everyday and go out onto that court and play their hearts out!!!

All we ask as parents and coaches that they do their best!!! Then to have your department print such derogatory remarks about a team that you have no knowledge of. Extremely disappointed in your choice of words. I feel an apology should be made to this team and their coaches.

Kristie Parks, Northwood

