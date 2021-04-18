Another take on 'cancel culture': Letter

I have always respected John Skipper as an accomplished columnist who would enlighten us with views on different topics writing from a different angle most of us had not thought of before.
However, I have to disagree with his views on "Cancel Culture" which appeared on the opinion page in the Globe on 4/11/21. After reading his article, I got the impression that he thought that this "cancel culture" was ok by comparing it to other cultural events of the past. First he compares "cancel culture" to parenting. This is absurd. When parents discipline their children, they are doing so in hopes that they will instill good moral values and foundations of good behavior that will contribute to their success and be socially accepted then they become adults. This includes having respect for the rights of other people, being thankful for living in this great country, and abide by this country's laws. In other words, to be supportive of America's culture, which was established in the Constitution by Christian men. not try to tear it down, which is what the liberal "cancel cultural" people are trying to do today.
Concerning Colin Kaepernick's kneeling during the playing of the national anthem, the reason he was released and not picked up by other teams was that he was showing disrespect for America, our flag and the national anthem. NFL teams knew this would be very offensive and upsetting to many of their fans. He was trying to tear down our culture. This is what is tearing our country apart. The sad thing is that as long as liberal, radical left politicians (Democrats) stay in power, and tell lies about everything to maintain that power, this will continue. God help us. God help America.