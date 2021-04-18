Another take on 'cancel culture': Letter

However, I have to disagree with his views on "Cancel Culture" which appeared on the opinion page in the Globe on 4/11/21. After reading his article, I got the impression that he thought that this "cancel culture" was ok by comparing it to other cultural events of the past. First he compares "cancel culture" to parenting. This is absurd. When parents discipline their children, they are doing so in hopes that they will instill good moral values and foundations of good behavior that will contribute to their success and be socially accepted then they become adults. This includes having respect for the rights of other people, being thankful for living in this great country, and abide by this country's laws. In other words, to be supportive of America's culture, which was established in the Constitution by Christian men. not try to tear it down, which is what the liberal "cancel cultural" people are trying to do today.