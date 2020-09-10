America can't be run by a dictator: Letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I don't know how many Americans could want our beloved country to become a Russian-like country, run by a dictator. We will no longer be a democracy if he becomes president for another four years.

I just wish all "Fox" (the propaganda network) lovers would listen to any other news network. You would realize all other networks have the same (factual) news. They can't all be fake news reporters.

He is a criminal, along with most of his administration. His own sister and his niece pretty much say the same things. The Republican Party is now "Trump's" party.

To Sally Christenson, when Obama left office unemployment was 4 percent. Under Trump it is between 10 percent and 14 percent. Do the math!! Concerning the virus, this administration knew about it back in December and our failed leader did nothing, but kept it under wrap. If he had mandated "masks" and "social distancing" we would not have the death toll. He's rotten to the core and doesn't care about the deaths. The deaths are mostly the elderly and people of color.

Wake up! He doesn't care. Most of all, he's trying to steal the election by what he's doing to the USPS. He lies every day and was "fact-checked" during his 70 minute RNC speech. He lied 20 times.