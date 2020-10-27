Ambassador joins others in endorsing Biden: Letter

I recently joined 780 retired senior national security leaders to endorse Joe Biden for president. That’s the most ever to endorse a candidate. Among us are over 275 generals and admirals, and over 150 ambassadors. We determined that we cannot sit on the sidelines in this election.

We believe our nation needs a president with decency, integrity and trustworthiness. Those are qualities my parents taught me to value while raising me in Riceville. Joe Biden has displayed them throughout his career.

Sadly, the current president has shown none of those qualities. Further, he has demonstrated that he cannot meet the enormous responsibilities of his office. His words and actions damage our nation. At home, he divided Americans. He mishandled the coronavirus response. His trade war with China battered Iowa’s farmers. Abroad, our enemies no longer fear us. Our allies no longer trust us or respect us.

The next president must address an economy in deep recession, a tragic pandemic, and a world in turmoil. Joe Biden has the experience, wisdom, character, and leadership to meet those challenges. I’m voting for Joe Biden. I urge all Iowans to do the same.

Ambassador John Dinger, Riceville

