Afghanistan plan was a national disgrace: Letter

Afghanistan

Taliban special force fighters arrive inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. military's withdrawal on Aug. 31 in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Taliban were in full control of Kabul's international airport after the last U.S. plane left its runway, marking the end of America's longest war. 

Biden's inept State Department and military advisors left Americans and our allies in Afghanistan.

Our military men and women, even in intense combat situations, often make heroic efforts to retrieve fallen comrades.

There are probably eighth-grade students that could have made better withdrawal plans. The plan used was a national disgrace.

Norm Froiland, Clear Lake

