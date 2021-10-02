Afghanistan plan was a national disgrace: Letter

Biden's inept State Department and military advisors left Americans and our allies in Afghanistan.
Our military men and women, even in intense combat situations, often make heroic efforts to retrieve fallen comrades.
There are probably eighth-grade students that could have made better withdrawal plans. The plan used was a national disgrace.
Norm Froiland, Clear Lake
