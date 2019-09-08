{{featured_button_text}}
Obit McCorvey

In this April 26, 1989, file photo, Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe in the 1973 court case, left, and her attorney Gloria Allred hold hands as they leave the Supreme Court building in Washington after sitting in while the court listened to arguments in a Missouri abortion case. 

 AP file photo

Re Sunday, Aug. 25 “Beware hypocrisy of the RREs” and “King should explain his abortion position.

The interesting thing is both articles were written by men. So, you think that an abortion absolves the issue of the taking of innocent life. You think an abortion absolves the man of his responsibility for creating that life? Women and girls bear the repercussions of the heinous crimes of rape and incest by men, or perhaps a more apt term is animals. They have forced their actions upon women, not only physically, but emotionally and mentally. The scars of this criminal act does not go away, ever, nor the scars of abortion. Don’t get all sanctimonious in believing that you’re doing this for women, you’re really limiting the liability of these animals. And, no, I am not a man-hater, I am a wife to a decent and honorable Christian man and mother of two admirable Christian adult children.

What you can do is advocate for the morning-after pill, consultation and therapy, and make it available for women and girls without having to go through the degradation and humiliation of questioning by police, doctors or pharmacists. Advocate for a free clinic with competent staff available 24/7.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

FYI, morality is not a law. Animals have no moral code. The knowledge of right and wrong is an inherent gift instilled in all mankind. How one chooses to live that gift is everyone’s right as long as it does not cause harm or infringe on the rights of others.

Blaming RREs for imposing their “so-called standards” on everyone is a cheap shot. Sounds like another democratic media burst!

Louise Nath, Forest City

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments