{{featured_button_text}}

I am writing to give my strong support to Paul Adams for City Council. Paul is a hard working, intelligent and polite man who has our city’s best interests at heart. He has shown himself to be professional and has acted like a gentleman at all times, even with those who he disagrees.

We need Paul’s leadership as we finish the exciting projects that are pending in our fair city.

Tim Lapointe, Mason City

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments