I am writing to give my strong support to Paul Adams for City Council. Paul is a hard working, intelligent and polite man who has our city’s best interests at heart. He has shown himself to be professional and has acted like a gentleman at all times, even with those who he disagrees.
We need Paul’s leadership as we finish the exciting projects that are pending in our fair city.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Tim Lapointe, Mason City
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.