Abortion laws are immoral: Letter

One of the most basic and important beliefs of a Christian is that human life begins at conception. There are many examples of this in the Bible, with the most widely known and important being the Immaculate Conception of Jesus into Mary’s womb. Killing a pre-born child is a serious sin in all faiths, and in the Catholic Faith it’s a mortal sin.

When Roe vs Wade was passed in 1973 pro-abortion advocates claimed the human fetus was a clump of cells until 20 or more weeks into the pregnancy to justify their position on abortion. This has been disproven by science, and in recent years science has caught up with our faith, proving that the human heart starts beating as soon as 3-4 weeks after conception, along with other discoveries showing human life indeed begins at or near conception.

Fast forward to today, according to an extensive report by the Charlotte Lozier Institute, who analyzed abortion laws in 198 countries, of these only 59 allow abortions without restrictions, and of these 59 only 7 allow elective abortions after 20 weeks, which includes the U.S. Most countries that allow abortions limit them to the first 12-14 weeks of the pregnancy.

So even if one is pro-abortion, although now they call it pro-choice to try to make it sound better, our abortion laws are antiquated and immoral.