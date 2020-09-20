A vote for Simon Abela is a vote for Iowa and the United States: Letter

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Simon is running for the Republican seat in the Iowa Lower House of Representatives in District 53.

Simon immigrated to the United States in 1986 and became a citizen in 2000. He is married with two children. Simon is very proud to be an American Citizen and knows the cost of Freedom!

He was born in Malta and completed his education in the US. Simon Abela has Bs Science in environmental Science and master’s in environmental management and Health and Safety.

He speaks five languages fluently and has worked for the Department of Defense and the US Military responsible for all Environmental projects in Iraq, Spain, and Kyrgyzstan. he has published several papers on environmental issues and conducted several projects in Europe and the middle east.

A vote for Simon would mean that he supports:

Pro-Life – that life begins at conception,