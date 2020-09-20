A vote for Simon Abela is a vote for Iowa and the United States: Letter

Simon is running for the Republican seat in the Iowa Lower House of Representatives in District 53.
Simon immigrated to the United States in 1986 and became a citizen in 2000. He is married with two children. Simon is very proud to be an American Citizen and knows the cost of Freedom!
He was born in Malta and completed his education in the US. Simon Abela has Bs Science in environmental Science and master’s in environmental management and Health and Safety.
He speaks five languages fluently and has worked for the Department of Defense and the US Military responsible for all Environmental projects in Iraq, Spain, and Kyrgyzstan. he has published several papers on environmental issues and conducted several projects in Europe and the middle east.
A vote for Simon would mean that he supports:
Pro-Life – that life begins at conception,
An excellent standard for Education – Our current education system is based as one cookie cutter for all, America is the twentieth place in education ratings, Finland has the best education system. Russia surpasses the American education system, even our State of Iowa has tumbled in our ratings since the introduction of IA SB 573. He does not believe in Common Core. Each child is an individual with individual learning capacities;
He supports our military and its mission,
He believes all should stand for the National Anthem and that there is no room for disrespecting our Flag or our National Anthem.
Nancy Rockman, Mason City
