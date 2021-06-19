A response to Rose Hauser's letter: Letter

In response to Rose Hauser's letter of May 16, I usually don't like to call people out in my LTE's, but since Rose did just that to me on May16, it must be morally righteous.

There is not necessarily anything wrong with you and Pat or anyone else being "conservative Republicans." You say "we all need to listen to one another," and yet you Trumpers don't! You only listen to Trump and Fox News political hacks.

The Washington Post has recorded 30,573 lies and false statements over his four-year presidency. The data shows the lies increased dramatically during his presidency, up to an average of 66 per day his last year, which would be over 24,090 that last year.

Republicans ignored the incriminating "Mueller Report," two years and two months in the making and Trump's third Attorney General Bill Barr discredited it despite convincing evidence of guilt and wrong doing. Have you studied it Most republicans have not.