10 'reasons' to (not) vote for Donald Trump: Letter

Here's 10 reasons to vote for Donald J. Trump

1. "We are rounding the corner with handling the virus." Remember it will miraculously go away. He has done a pathetic job with no national plan. No testing, tracing or leadership. It's been 50 plans. No confidence in the scientists and no masks. 225,000 deaths and counting.

2. "I have a beautiful Health Plan!" Where is it? You've had four years. Supreme Court will be ruling to overturn ACA on Nov. 10. Bad for 20 million people.

3. "I love my veterans." He calls them losers and suckers. No respect for our military.

4. "I am doing a good job!" 35% approval rating. Worst ever of the past 14 presidents.

5. "I am an excellent businessman!" Owes $421 million on failed business dealings. No tax returns submitted.

6. "I am a honest and honorable man." Over 20,000 lies since in office. Sexual harassment cases pending.

7. "I am a friend of senior citizens." Executive order in August to eliminate payroll tax will have major effects on social security and Medicare benefits.

8. My favorite quotes: "There were fine people on both sides!" "Stand back and stand down!" Lots of support from white supremacist groups.