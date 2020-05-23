Letter: Why we're taking it slow as reopening begins

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As Iowa businesses begin to slowly reopen, we at First Security are considering the pros and cons of this decision for our bank lobbies. We know many of our customers are eager for a return to normal, and so are we. Still, we will take a measured approach, erring on the side of caution.

Currently, First Security has no plans to reopen lobbies over the next several weeks. We are leaning toward caution because, so far, limiting the number of people in our buildings has worked well for keeping customers and employees healthy. Iowa is still seeing significant effects related to coronavirus, and we are not yet ready to increase the risk of transmission by reopening our lobbies yet.

One big reason: we’re the only bank in the local area with interactive teller machines (ITMs). Nearly anything you can do in the lobby, you can do through video banking at an ITM from a safe distance. You can speak with a teller who works in Iowa. That teller can answer your questions, and you can make a withdrawal, deposit a stack of cash or checks, make a transfer, cash a check down to the penny, and more.