Letter: Why we're taking it slow as reopening begins

As Iowa businesses begin to slowly reopen, we at First Security are considering the pros and cons of this decision for our bank lobbies. We know many of our customers are eager for a return to normal, and so are we. Still, we will take a measured approach, erring on the side of caution.
Currently, First Security has no plans to reopen lobbies over the next several weeks. We are leaning toward caution because, so far, limiting the number of people in our buildings has worked well for keeping customers and employees healthy. Iowa is still seeing significant effects related to coronavirus, and we are not yet ready to increase the risk of transmission by reopening our lobbies yet.
One big reason: we’re the only bank in the local area with interactive teller machines (ITMs). Nearly anything you can do in the lobby, you can do through video banking at an ITM from a safe distance. You can speak with a teller who works in Iowa. That teller can answer your questions, and you can make a withdrawal, deposit a stack of cash or checks, make a transfer, cash a check down to the penny, and more.
We’re also doing much more so you can take your bank with you wherever you go. With our mobile app, you can open an account, deposit a check, or send money to friends and family. You can apply for certain loans right on your phone, and we've introduced e-signing for many loan documents to further reduce the need to visit the bank.
These services are easier and more convenient than going to the bank building, and they allow you to do basically everything you need to do in banking from a safe social distance.
As we continue to navigate the recovery stages of the pandemic, we will do so with your health in mind. Right now, that means keeping our distancing measures in place. We appreciate your patience as we rely on those services to keep you and us healthy.
Matt Bradley, VP/Marketing Manager, First Security Bank
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!