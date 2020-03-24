Letter: Why the 25% increase in debt levy?

I found the article in the March 17, 2020, edition of the Globe pertaining to the budget and projects of interest.

In particular, I found the statement by Kevin Jacobson, finance director, of interest wherein he stated "the primary reason for the increase in the debt levy is additional taxes needed for the ongoing River City Renaissance Project.

The article indicated the debt levy was increasing from $2.263 to $2.839 per $1,000. This is an increase of more than 25%. Evidently our city leaders didn't expect we would remember the promises that were made back in 2017.

Prior to the vote on Nov. 7, 2017, flyers were distributed that stated "How will Mason City Taxpayers be Affected? No general obligation bonds repayable with debt service property tax levy will be sold." And then there was the Power Point presentation dated May 2, 2017, for the Reinvestment District Project wherein the 6th slide was titled "Guiding Principles When We Started Pursuing This Project." The first bullet listed on this slide stated "No Property Tax Increase." There was also the pie chart that identified "Who pays for what" and nowhere on that chart did it identify General Obligation Bonds which would use the property tax levy for funding.