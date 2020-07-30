Letter: Why should Donald Trump be re-elected?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Democratic Party has been subverted by people with a Marxist agenda for quite some time now. They’re using the “systemic racism” nonsense to achieve their goals of fundamentally changing this country, which happens to be far and away the greatest nation ever conceived. I’d be willing to bet 90% of the people crying about systemic racism can’t even tell you what systemic means; it’s simply a battle cry. Oh, by the way, racism really does go both ways. You don’t have to be white to be a racist. Black lives do matter. So do Asian lives, Native American lives, Hispanic lives, etc. If you must put a race in front of Lives Matter you are by definition a racist.

Every time liberals say how racist and divisive the president is I can’t believe the hypocrisy. Anyone ever notice how nobody ever called him a racist UNTIL he ran against the anointed one? Anyone notice how divisive the hate filled liberals who are condoning the violence in major cities are?

When good decent people of this great nation finally have enough of these violent punks who destroy buildings, tear down statues, hurt innocent people and attack the police you-know-what is really going to hit the fan. I wonder if they know this.