Letter: Why is Congress 'bailing out' billionaires?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Working Iowans are struggling. Why is Congress writing checks to billionaires and corporations?

Congress’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan program was supposed to get us through the COVID-19 crisis, but Iowa workers are still struggling.

Almost 1 in 4 Iowans have applied for unemployment insurance since the COVID crisis began, and the measly unemployment supplements offered through federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation will run out this Saturday.

Recent reports indicate that, while workers in Iowa struggle to feed their families, Iowa’s richest are cashing in on PPP loans. Iowa’s richest man, billionaire Harry Stine, received up to $6.3 million in forgivable PPP loans, and Daryl Olsen, a factory farm owner, received up to $8.4 million.

Iowa’s federal officials need to step up for the working people they represent. I’m proud to be a member of Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement, one of the groups pushing Congress to pass a People’s Bailout (thepeoplesbailout.org). We need direct economic support for workers, not handouts for the wealthy.

Lisa Bailey, Mason City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0