Letter: Why are we bailing out hog farmers?

Governor Reynolds:

“At some point, we’re going to have to be talking about euthanizing hogs, and we’re not that far from it,” Reynolds told reporters. “And that would be devastating, not only for the food supply but for the cost of food going forward.”

So we taxpayers will have to pay them for their hogs and meanwhile, they are still applying for permits for MORE CAFOs!!

One is just north of Clear Lake's proposed hotel, convention center, at B20 Auto.

The CDC and many university studies, including Iowa State and the University of Iowa, have warned of possible pandemics originating in these barns for years and here we are with permit requests in the hands of the DNR at this moment.

Tom Willett, Mason City

