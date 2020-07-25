Letter: We need better character

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I watch her walk slowly down the aisle. Her hazel eyes dart from the shelves to the end of the aisle; her hands keep a steadying grip on the handle of the shopping cart. A wisp of white hair lays across her forehead.

Another glance at the shelf, then back to the aisle. She sees me approaching and stops, apprehension filling her eyes. She adjusts her face mask, her hand trembling. I stop, aware of her discomfort. I try to make eye contact to assure her that I will come no closer. She averts her eyes, but stares at my cart, unsure of whether to pass me. I start to turn my cart around to head in the opposite direction.

Just then a younger lady zooms past me in a hurry, no mask on her face. My elderly compatriot once again freezes, then quickly adjusts her mask, her hand trembling more noticeably. The lady in a hurry does not notice the fear-filled elderly shopper, quickly grabs an item off the shelf next to her, and hurries down the aisle. I want to put my arms around this precious elderly woman and offer her words of comfort.