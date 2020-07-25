Letter: We need better character

I watch her walk slowly down the aisle. Her hazel eyes dart from the shelves to the end of the aisle; her hands keep a steadying grip on the handle of the shopping cart. A wisp of white hair lays across her forehead.
Another glance at the shelf, then back to the aisle. She sees me approaching and stops, apprehension filling her eyes. She adjusts her face mask, her hand trembling. I stop, aware of her discomfort. I try to make eye contact to assure her that I will come no closer. She averts her eyes, but stares at my cart, unsure of whether to pass me. I start to turn my cart around to head in the opposite direction.
Just then a younger lady zooms past me in a hurry, no mask on her face. My elderly compatriot once again freezes, then quickly adjusts her mask, her hand trembling more noticeably. The lady in a hurry does not notice the fear-filled elderly shopper, quickly grabs an item off the shelf next to her, and hurries down the aisle. I want to put my arms around this precious elderly woman and offer her words of comfort.
No doubt at this phase of life she has lost family and friends, perhaps even from the COVID virus. I want her to know that I see her and understand her fear. I want her to know that I care enough about her and others like her to wear a mask and practice social distancing when shopping. My throat constricts as I contemplate her discomfort and my inability to give her a hug. I turn around and hold back tears.
How a nation treats its most vulnerable citizens is an indication of its true character. Please, everyone, think of others before yourself.
Pamela Siefert, Mason City
