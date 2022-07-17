LETTER: Visit with volunteers, candidates this election season

With election time fast approaching, we are starting to see local Republicans and Democrats out and about at different events. These are great opportunities for citizens with a variety of conservative, moderate or liberal views to visit with volunteers as well as candidates to get answers to important questions. However, I was truly shocked to see that at one event last week, the Republican party was there supporting the “John Birch Society”!

For those of you too young to remember this group, the “John Birch Society” was established in 1958. The society revived the spirit of McCarthyism, claiming in unsubstantiated accusations that a vast communist conspiracy existed within the U.S. government. The “John Birch Society” was also markedly racist. The society, founded in 1958, was fiercely anti-communist and fond of crackpot theories. Throughout history, they have opposed civil rights, women’s rights and Gay rights. They even opposed Earth Day. Initially, the organization even implicated former president, Dwight D. Eisenhower. In fact, long before “QAnon”, even Ronald Reagan and the GOP purged John Birch extremists from the party. Eventually, the society went into steep decline and recruiting new members was exceedingly difficult. Even highly visible members quit. The conservative movement had excommunicated the Birchers’ conspiratorial, unpatriotic hostility. I think most of us thought they were obsolete. Unfortunately, they are back! If you don’t want to take my word for it; look them up. It's frightening! THEY are frightening!