Letter: Trump is the epitome of selflessness
President Donald Trump salutes after speaking to over 1,110 cadets in the Class of 2020 at a commencement ceremony on June 13 on the parade field at the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.

 ALEX BRANDON, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like all Americans, I am so reassured that our president can salute 600 times within the span of a few days.

His achievement is one for the Guinness’ book of world records for sure. Such a demonstration of patriotism by Mr. Trump is definitely worth the discomfort he sustained in his shoulder that made picking up a glass of water recently a bit challenging for him.

Our president’s selflessness leaves me speechless.

Steve Pokorny, Urbandale

