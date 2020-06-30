Letter: Trump is the epitome of selflessness

Like all Americans, I am so reassured that our president can salute 600 times within the span of a few days.
His achievement is one for the Guinness’ book of world records for sure. Such a demonstration of patriotism by Mr. Trump is definitely worth the discomfort he sustained in his shoulder that made picking up a glass of water recently a bit challenging for him.
Our president’s selflessness leaves me speechless.
Steve Pokorny, Urbandale
