LETTER: Trans sports ban is about exclusion

I am saddened by the passage of the ban on transgender girls participating in female high school and college sports. On its surface it is presented as a law about fairness, but at its core it’s about exclusion. This ban doesn’t simply ban transgender girls/women from participating in competition, it bans them from even being part of a high school or college team. I’m not suggesting full participation in female sports by female transgender athletes. What I am saying is that full exclusion is not the best we could have done to address this issue – to find way to allow female transgender athletes to participate on high school and college sports teams and still preserve the integrity of the competition or event. When individuals are excluded, it’s a loss for everyone. While there are other options for team sports participation for high school- and college-aged individuals, we all know, especially at the high school level, our school teams are our main connection to sports. We also know thousands of high school- and college-aged athletes go out for “the team” knowing they are unlikely to participate in a way that will meaningfully impact the season’s events. So why do they still go out? To be part of the team – to be included. They practice hard, cheer on their teammates, maybe keep stats, or perform another support function, because they know this is what it means to be a part of the team, even if they don’t compete in a meaningful way. And they are part of the team because when this athlete does get to compete, the team and crowd cheer on their effort. Everyone deserves an opportunity to be included, and when someone is excluded, everyone loses. We could have done better.