LETTER: There's a lot we should be caring about

Who cares about the War in Ukraine, who cares about the Planet, who cares if the world is on fire, who cares if temperatures around the world continue to rise year after year? Who, who, who?

At this point in time there are over five million Ukrainian refuges being displaced by a greedy insecure Russian dictator and his family of oligarchs. We are 25 plus days into this unprovoked war. If this trend continues for years to come, what will the future look like in many neighboring counties?

Our changing climate is being fueled by another war and that war is on our planet. Just like the war in Ukraine people are dying on a daily basis, refugees are looking to find safer places to raise their family. We must remove fossil fuels from our diet in order to survive. Throwing more pipe into the ground, mining more coal and pumping more oil only compounds the problem. Our climate is changing faster than we anticipated, millions more will become refugees. The dooms day clock is gaining momentum do your part to slow it down. Educate yourself and do your part by doing a few simple things like; not idling your car while waiting for someone, fix leaky toilets and faucets, lower your thermostats in winter and raise them during the summer. Little things do matter.

The next war will be a war of survival, a fight for water and food, devastating natural disasters, that will only get worse and become more and more frequent.

When we begin to add up the cost of world climate disasters, worldwide pandemics, the cost of the war in Ukraine, the cost to rebuild Ukraine, the associated dollars become unimaginable.

We all should care!

Mark Suby

Mason City

