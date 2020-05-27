Letter: Tell Sens. Grassley, Ernst to support removing time limit on ERA

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Iowans can’t be blamed for puzzling over the controversy going on in Washington regarding the Equal Rights Amendment.

After all, Iowans voted to guarantee equal legal rights for all American citizens regardless of sex by ratifying the original ERA when they passed it on March 24, 1972. Unfortunately, at that time not enough states joined in supporting equal rights for women and that proposal fell short of the 38 states needed to see it become the law of the land.

As recently as 1998, Iowans again voiced their support of equal rights by passing Amendment 1 - the Iowa ERA – by an overwhelming 80 percent majority. Elsewhere in America, other states continued to work on ratifying the Congressional proposal and this past January the State of Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the ERA.

With Virginia’s ratification, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution removing the Amendment’s original ratification deadline, which was then introduced in the Senate on Feb. 13 as Senate Joint Resolution 6.

Iowans are now being asked to renew their support of equity for all citizens by letting their U.S. Senators Grassley and Ernst know we expect them to vote to remove the ratification deadline.