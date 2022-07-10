LETTER: Taking issue with Reynolds' pipeline support

On June 28, I received a text message, followed a few hours later by a phone call, from someone "with Governor Reynolds' team" asking if I'd like to walk with her in Clear Lake's July 4 parade. I declined.

Why? I am adamantly opposed to the proposed CO2 pipelines. As a directly-affected landowner, I resent the fact that she is being heavily influenced by the promoters of the pipelines: Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator, and ADM/Wolf. I resent the fact that in spite of upwards of 70% of affected landowners being against the pipelines, she has refused repeated requests to meet with these landowner constituents.

She has received over $25,000 in contributions from Bruce Rastetter, the CEO of Summit Ag and Summit Carbon Solutions. Last year, Rastetter hired former Governor Branstad as SCS' "senior policy advisor". While Governor, Branstad appointed two of the three current members of the Iowa Utilities Board; Reynolds appointed the third member (whose daughter is Reynolds' executive assistant).

Those three members of the IUB will decide if SCS receives a permit to proceed with this ill-conceived CO2 pipeline. If one pipeline is given a permit, the others will also, with more to come. If permitted, hundreds of landowners face losing land by eminent domain. Reynolds appointed herself Chair of the Carbon Sequestration Task Force.

Also on this task force: Justin Kirchhoff, President, Summit Ag Investors and Jill Sanchez, Manager of Investor Relations, John Deere (John Deere is one of the big investors in the pipeline project). Jeffrey Boeyink is a Summit lobbyist, and was a Chief of Staff for Reynolds. Jake Ketzner is Summit's VP of Governmental and Public Affairs and also has been a Chief of Staff for Reynolds.

Conflicts of interest, payoffs, undue influence, questionable ethics. All reasons why I refused to walk with Reynolds.

Kathy Carter

Rockford