 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: Taking issue with Babbitt family

  • 0

Ashli Babbitt and her family are real pieces of work. She was shot and killed by U.S. Capitol police during the January 6th insurrection. Her brother has been convicted of hate crimes. Her mother was arrested at the Capitol on the second anniversary of the insurrection for refusing to obey police orders after not having a permit to protest, continuing to believe and propagate the ridiculous notion that her daughter is a martyr. Her father and widowed spouse are no better either. All of them are disreputable people who do not deserve either the time of day or night. They all sold their souls to believe the vicious lies and deceit of one absolutely evil man, and each of them are getting what they deserve after falling down the Trump rabbit hole.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Always remember this: If you play stupid games, then you will win stupid prizes. 

Kevin Young

People are also reading…

Sheffield

LTE weblogo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eliza Newlin Carney: Democracy and the 'good guys' are striking back

Eliza Newlin Carney: Democracy and the 'good guys' are striking back

There was plenty of hand wringing over the state of democracy at home and abroad last year. Extremists appeared poised to sabotage elections in the U.S. A leading index found half of democratic governments around the world in decline, and Russia’s war against Ukraine placed liberty under direct assault.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News