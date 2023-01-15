LETTER: Taking issue with Babbitt family

Ashli Babbitt and her family are real pieces of work. She was shot and killed by U.S. Capitol police during the January 6th insurrection. Her brother has been convicted of hate crimes. Her mother was arrested at the Capitol on the second anniversary of the insurrection for refusing to obey police orders after not having a permit to protest, continuing to believe and propagate the ridiculous notion that her daughter is a martyr. Her father and widowed spouse are no better either. All of them are disreputable people who do not deserve either the time of day or night. They all sold their souls to believe the vicious lies and deceit of one absolutely evil man, and each of them are getting what they deserve after falling down the Trump rabbit hole.