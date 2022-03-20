LETTER: Support energy independence

Time and time again, the consequences of world events hit our hometowns across Iowa and the United States. Our reliance on foreign sources of energy continues to prove unsustainable.

As a Mason City native, I believe north-central Iowa could play a key role in securing our local and regional energy independence. Through wind power development, like Indigo Wind in Cerro Gordo and Franklin counties, we can supply ourselves and our neighbors with homegrown energy.

Additionally, wind farms provide tremendous opportunities for their landowner partners and communities. From diversifying income to creating jobs and boosting tax revenue for area schools and public works, these projects bring with them impactful benefits.

North Iowans have an opportunity to serve on the front lines in our quest for energy independence, but ultimately, it is up to individuals to decide whether to participate in wind projects. We entrust Iowa landowners with one of our most valuable resources, and their decisions regarding land use are best left private and beyond the reach of burdensome regulations.

The debate over wind farm development ultimately returns to the question of landowner rights. Should a private citizen have the freedom to decide what is best for his or her property? I believe most Iowans would overwhelmingly say “yes.”

Quinn Slaven

Mason City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0