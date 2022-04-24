LETTER: Summit Carbon Solutions leaving questions unanswered

“This meeting doesn’t count. Zero points for Summit.”

In order to move forward in this process, Summit is required by an IUB statute to hold public meetings. As an affected landowner, I attended. The meeting went like this; Summit Solutions gave a glowing description of their understanding of Ag things because they are an Ag company. The presenter talked for an hour, and then said we had time for questions. This session was very important to farmers in attendance. Three questions were asked; then he said it was time for lunch. NO more questions, so several went unanswered.

After lunch, the Summit personnel 2 - 4 went around to separate tables, visiting with farmers, this was the divide and conquer segment! I guess asking if anyone had questions. No one could hear what was being discussed at the next table but everyone may have needed to know the question & answer. I noticed an observer floating around the room listening to everything being said. She didn’t say anything; I noticed if a small issue arose she quietly provided information to the Summit personnel.

I asked at my table if Summit has a risk assessment tool/program for heavy metal contamination of soil after pipeline construction. My person asked if I meant soil samples, then ask to read the study I had with me. None of Summit personnel knew for sure about any risk assessment tool.

The study showed pipeline right of way had elevated levels of soil contamination with chromium, cadmium, cooper, nickel, lead, and zinc according to the Potential Ecological Risk Index and human health risk assessments tools. These tools should help find sources of heavy metal pollution from pipeline construction to prevent water contamination from occurring.

This meeting doesn’t count.

Brenda A. Barr, landowner

Hancock County

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0