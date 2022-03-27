 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Reynolds supports individual freedoms

Governor Reynolds leads in a way that supports individual freedoms. She allows us to make the decisions that are best for ourselves and our families, rather than letting the government make those decisions for us.

That being said, I could not be more supportive of Governor Reynolds’ decision to run for re-election.

She’s not afraid to stand up for what’s right. Governor Reynolds opened our schools and fought against mask mandates. She got people back to work. And she’s a strong leader who is not phased by the opposition or challenges that come along with doing the right thing.

Governor Reynolds has proven to be the strong decision-maker and leader that Iowa needs. She has my full support.

Doug Campbell

Mason City

