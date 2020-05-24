Letter: Rep. Steve King has been everything he said he would be
Letter: Rep. Steve King has been everything he said he would be

Congressman Steve King has served our district well since he was first elected. He has been everything he promised to be – and more!

It isn’t easy to go to Des Moines or Washington and maintain your principles. But Congressman King has done so.

He has led on life, staunchly defended the Second Amendment, championed individual liberty and stood strong against the Democrat’s socialist agenda.

Congressman King is a known commodity. We know Congressman King will not sell out, he won’t forget us back home and he will stand side by side with President Donald Trump defending an America First platform.

Why does the RINO establishment and mainstream media want a change in Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District so bad?

Simple: because they can’t change the representative it currently has.

So, when the current Congressman refuses to capitulate to the socialist Left, they simply attempt to replace him with a much softer target.

Don’t be fooled, Fourth District Republican primary voters. Our family supports Steve King.

John Wacker, Garner

