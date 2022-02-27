LETTER: Preborn child is 'person with potential'

It is no wonder. As the science of human embryology advances, so does the understanding that “the preborn child is not a potential person but a person with potential.” Abortion kills a distinctly unique, never-to-be repeated, genetically irreplaceable human being. The difference between a 6-week fetus and a 26-year-old is nutrition and time.

It is in the interest of a state to promote the preservation of life of its citizens. The promotion of killing some portions of a state’s population for the sake of other portions of the state’s population is not just genocide of the weak by the strong. The result is destructive of the state itself.