LETTER: Preborn child is 'person with potential'

The Sunday 2/13/22 Globe Gazette front page had the headline: “Anti-abortion centers thriving.”
It is no wonder. As the science of human embryology advances, so does the understanding that “the preborn child is not a potential person but a person with potential.” Abortion kills a distinctly unique, never-to-be repeated, genetically irreplaceable human being. The difference between a 6-week fetus and a 26-year-old is nutrition and time.
It is in the interest of a state to promote the preservation of life of its citizens. The promotion of killing some portions of a state’s population for the sake of other portions of the state’s population is not just genocide of the weak by the strong. The result is destructive of the state itself.
Rosemary Byrne Yokoi
Mason City