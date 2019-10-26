I have had the pleasure of working with Councilman Paul Adams on the River City Renaissance Project, including the new multi-purpose arena.
Adams puts the needs of Mason City residents first and is forward thinking, cultivating a bright future for Mason City by backing projects that will grow the community and attract a growing workforce in North Iowa.
Adams decision to introduce a clause in the rental agreement between the City and the mall, holding back rent payments until mall taxes are paid was a safeguard to protect the people of Mason City and the project in general.
Adams has the ability to think outside the box to come up with solutions that will grow our community and help make Mason City's future bright.
Paul Adams will have my vote for City Council in the election on Nov. 5.
Melissa Fabian, Mason City
