LETTER: On overturning Rove vs. Wade

As a woman of nearly 8 decades I can remember my mother relating my grandmother’s warning to her 4 daughters. “Remember girls, it’s always the women who get left ‘holding the bag.’” So much for my sex education then. I wasn’t about to be left “holding the bag.” I had plans. I took contraception. Why couldn’t others, I judged?

Youthful self-absorption blinded me to acknowledge that sex drives (libido) can be inherited or affected by a multitude of things which can lead to unplanned or undesired pregnancies.

For half a century women had a constitutional right to make the tough decision which would affect her mental and physical health, also her future.

The majority of Americans showed they agreed by declaring in poll after poll that Roe v Wade should stand. However, four male and one female Supreme Court justices didn’t agree there was a constitutional right to abortion and, like a hot potato, tossed it to the states.

Americans, when you go to vote in November, I am asking you to think about the opinions of two late highly respected Supreme Court justices.

Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady: “Autonomy and dominion over one’s own body go to the very heart of what it means to be free.”

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: “The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to her life, to her well being and dignity. It is a decision she must make for herself. When the government controls that decision for her, she is being treated as less that a full adult human responsible for her own decisions.”

Johanna Anderson

Osage

