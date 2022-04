On April 3, my wife and I attended the production of "The Music Man" put on by the Lake Mills High School Chorus.

We would like to thank them for such a fun afternoon. It was obvious that much time and effort was put into the play. From the acting, singing and dancing, to the costumes and behind the scenes.

It all came together so great. The chorus director and all of the student involved in the production should be very proud of yourselves. Thank you again.

Jeff and Denise Eilertson

Garner

