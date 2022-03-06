LETTER: Left-wing proposals not ideal for farmers

Being a farmer is a challenging, but meaningful job. Knowing that our production feeds and fuels our country is a source of pride for all of us. The past year has especially been a challenge for farmers with skyrocketing fuel and fertilizer costs. That’s all on top of supply chain headaches that often mean driving for hours to get something that isn’t available locally anymore.

These are tough obstacles, and so it’s incredibly discouraging to hear politicians like Abby Finkenauer, Liz Mathis, and Christina Bohannon accept endorsements from out-of-touch activist groups like the League of Conservation Voters (LCV) that are trying to make things worse for us. LCV supports expanding regulations like the Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule that would require us to get signoff from federal bureaucrats to make everyday decisions with our land. LCV has also endorsed the Democrats’ Green New Deal, which would permanently alter agriculture for the worse . We have enough challenges going into the 2022 crop year. I don’t need another headache from politicians and far-left activist groups in Washington, D.C. blasting our livelihoods and way of life.