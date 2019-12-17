Heard recently that Congress is preparing to pass legislation that would guarantee 12 weeks of annual “Paid Family Leave” for government employees only.
Most of us already know that federal and government employees already get better wages and benefits than persons doing the same job in the private sector.
It is also clear work product of many government employees is below the level of those in the private sector. So where are the equitable benefits for ALL???
Thomas Frank, Mason City
