There are a lot of homeless in Mason City, all over riding bikes with their backpacks, sitting on curbs and sidewalks in front of businesses.

Why isn't there a place and shelter for these people to go? Sitting on park benches on private property, sleeping in doorways, roaming all day around town. Sleeping under bridges.

It is a problem all over and yes, it's here in Mason City. City leaders need to do something now.

Kay Bessman

Mason City

