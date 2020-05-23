Letter: Feenstra gets results

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

My name is Lynette Feenstra. My husband is Randy Feenstra, conservative Republican candidate for Congress. Today, I'm asking for you to consider voting for him. I have lots of reasons why but there are a few that I think are most important.

First, Randy is a tremendous husband and a wonderful father to our children. A pro-family Christian conservative, Randy has a proven record of defending the values that make our families and our communities strong. In the Iowa Senate, he helped defund Planned Parenthood and ban taxpayer funding for abortion. That's why he's the only candidate to have received the endorsement of National Right to Life. In Congress, he'll continue to fight for innocent life each and every day. I know it is his top priority.

Second, he's a good Christian man that demonstrates his values through his actions, not his rhetoric. He is a former deacon at our church and currently teaches Sunday school. In Congress, he’ll be a champion for the Christian conservative values that make us strong.