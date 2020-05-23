Letter: Feenstra gets results
0 comments

Letter: Feenstra gets results

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

My name is Lynette Feenstra. My husband is Randy Feenstra, conservative Republican candidate for Congress. Today, I'm asking for you to consider voting for him. I have lots of reasons why but there are a few that I think are most important.

First, Randy is a tremendous husband and a wonderful father to our children. A pro-family Christian conservative, Randy has a proven record of defending the values that make our families and our communities strong. In the Iowa Senate, he helped defund Planned Parenthood and ban taxpayer funding for abortion. That's why he's the only candidate to have received the endorsement of National Right to Life. In Congress, he'll continue to fight for innocent life each and every day. I know it is his top priority.

Second, he's a good Christian man that demonstrates his values through his actions, not his rhetoric. He is a former deacon at our church and currently teaches Sunday school. In Congress, he’ll be a champion for the Christian conservative values that make us strong.

Lastly, he is a man of action and results, not rhetoric. Growing up in a rural farming community like we did, Randy learned very early on the value of hard work. He started working at the age of nine delivering newspapers, worked at a local bakery at 14, assisted others by volunteering as an EMT for 15 years and had success in business being the head of sales for the Foreign Candy Company. Now he passes the lessons he learned in business on to college students by teaching business classes at Dordt University.

All talk and no action won't save innocent lives, defend our liberties or protect our values. Randy has a record of results and, in Congress, he'll get the job done for us. I ask you to please vote for proven and effective Randy Feenstra for Congress.

Lynette Feenstra, Hull

Randy Feenstra

Feenstra
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Commentary: Will lockdowns really kill more people than COVID-19 itself?
Columnists

Commentary: Will lockdowns really kill more people than COVID-19 itself?

A recent report from the Well Being Trust estimates that about 68,000 Americans could die as a result of the isolation, loneliness and unemployment induced by the circumstances surrounding COVID-19. The White House cited statistics from the report - which predicts a surge of avoidable deaths from drugs, alcohol and suicide - to support plans to reopen the economy. The president has repeatedly ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News